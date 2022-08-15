Police kills 5 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Edo

Police operatives in Edo on Sunday killed five suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Jennifer Iwegbu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Benin City, said the operatives also rescued one Innocent Achebe from the Ughosi-Afe bush in Ibilo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state where he was held captive for days.

She said the operation was part of the command’s efforts at ridding the state of violent crimes, including kidnapping.

Iwegbu said: “This feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State.

“On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team of operatives from the Ibillo sector in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters to the scene.

“The kidnappers on sighting the operatives opened fire on them. Five of the kidnappers were fatally injured in the ensuing gun duel. They were later confirmed dead in the hospital.

“The victim, who was rescued unhurt, had been reunited with his family. Two locally made pistols, charms and cartridges were recovered from the scene.”

