Metro
Three die in Ogun auto crash
At least three persons were confirmed dead and 10 others injured in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.
He blamed the accident on excessive speeding as the driver of the bus, marked APP 297 YC, lost control at a bend and somersaulted.
Umar said: “15 persons – four men, nine women, and two children – were involved in the accident. 10 people were injured while two men and a woman died.
READ ALSO: Four die in Ogun auto crash
“The injured persons were taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of same hospital.”
The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive carefully while on the wheel.
