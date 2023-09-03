News
Gov Sani vows to bring killers of Kaduna worshippers to justice
The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Sunday, directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of worshippers in the state.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday night killed seven persons during evening prayers in a mosque at Saya-Saya village of Ikara local government area of the state.
The acting spokesman in the state police command, Mansir AlHassan, told journalists the hoodlums stormed the village on motorcycles at about 8:00 p.m., headed to the mosque and opened fire on the worshippers.
READ ALSO: Kaduna recruits 7,000 vigilantes to battle bandits
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu, the governor described the attack as barbaric and promised to bring the bandits to book.
He said: “We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular, and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.
“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant during this period. We also call upon all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.”
