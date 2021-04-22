GTBank reduces loans to customers in Q1 2021, affecting loans-to-deposit ratio | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GTBank reduces loans to customers in Q1 2021, affecting loans-to-deposit ratio
Guaranty Trust Bank cut its loan approval for the period of Q1 this year. The lender reduced loans given to customers by 1.8 percent. This affected GTBank loans-to-deposit ratio for the period under review.
The company had approved N1.66 trillion for the period ended December 31, 2020, but the amount was slashed at the just concluded quarter, as financial reports of the company showed customers were given N1.63 trillion in Q1 2021.
Loan beneficiaries of financial institutions are retail and corporate customers. Ripples Nigeria learnt that out of tbe total loan disbursed in Q1 2021, performing loan is put at N1.61 trillion, while non-performing loan is N104.50 billion, dropping from N111.39 billion in Q4 last year.
GTBank recorded a total impairment of of N79.97 billion in Q1, reflecting a reduction when compared to the preceding period of December 2020 when it recorded N80.97 billion.
Read also: GTBank founder, Agbaje, to earn N124.88m dividend for 2020
During the period under review, loans-to-deposit ratio declined to 44.08 percent in the first quarter of this year, from 46.05 percent LDR reported during the preceding quarter last year.
However, the bank was able to reduce its non-performing loans in the first three months of this year, cutting it down to 6.08 percent, against the 6.39 percent the GTBank reported last year fourth quarter.
The reduction in non-performing loans shows that businesses are gradually rising to their debt obligations which was disrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic which shutdown revenue sources of many companies.
Nigerian banks have also had to request for restructuring of loans in order to avoid recording more bad debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria approved the request.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Perez says Super League ‘on standby’, insists project designed to ‘save football’
Despite the withdrawal of most of the clubs that signed up to the European Super League (ESL), Florentino Perez says...
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Latest Tech News
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...