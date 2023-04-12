Gunmen abduct one in Osun community

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted one Mohammed Jubril at the Ago Igbira settlement in Osun State

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

She said the eight-man gang stormed the community, a Fulani settlement, at about 7:00 a.m., and whisked Jubril to an unknown location.

Opalola said: “On Wednesday at about 7:00 a.m., one Seriki Fulani, Mohammed Kajibo ‘m’ reported that unknown gunmen numbering eight gunmen suspected to be Fulanis attacked Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement between 11pm of April 11, 2023, and 12:00 a.m. of April 12, 2023, and kidnapped one Mohammed Jubril ‘m’ aged 30 years.

“One Hassan Jubril ‘m’ was injured during shoot out.

“Immediately the incident was reported, police in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force swung into action and combed the whole area, where three expended shells of AK47 rifle and cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“Meanwhile the combined teams of Police and CJF are combing the bush to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now