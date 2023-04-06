Metro
Suspected gunmen kill three persons in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that three persons were shot to death at the Gowon estate, Ipaja axis of Lagos state.
The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said the shooting happened on Wednesday at about 11:35 pm, adding that the Gowon estate Police division received a call about the shooting.
Hundeyin said the assailants carried out the shooting at 41 road, union bank block of the Gowon estate.
Hundeyin said: “While at the scene of the shooting, the police recovered nine expended cartridges and a bunch of keys.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Lagos
“At Igando General Hospital, one unknown male corpse was recovered and evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.
“Further information given to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families.
“One male survivor, Doba Ngoze, is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.”
Hundeyin stated that the Police has began investigation into the incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...