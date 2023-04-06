Suspected gunmen kill three persons in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that three persons were shot to death at the Gowon estate, Ipaja axis of Lagos state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said the shooting happened on Wednesday at about 11:35 pm, adding that the Gowon estate Police division received a call about the shooting.

Hundeyin said the assailants carried out the shooting at 41 road, union bank block of the Gowon estate.

Hundeyin said: “While at the scene of the shooting, the police recovered nine expended cartridges and a bunch of keys.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Lagos

“At Igando General Hospital, one unknown male corpse was recovered and evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

“Further information given to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families.

“One male survivor, Doba Ngoze, is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.”

Hundeyin stated that the Police has began investigation into the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now