News
Gunmen kill INEC staff, two others missing in Imo
Gunmen on Thursday shot dead an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff at Nkwo Ihitte, Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the victim, Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead during a Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004), Amakohia Ward (RA 02) in the area.
He added that two other staff of the commission involved in the exercise are still missing.
READ ALSO: One feared dead, three injured as gunmen attack another police station in Imo
Okoye said: “Prior to this incident, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the State on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the State.
“The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.”
