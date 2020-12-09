Herdsmen attack Amotekun personnel, destroy farm in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, said on Wednesday said some herdsmen attacked its operatives in Osi community, Akure North local government area of the state.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said the security agency’s operatives were attacked while trying to settle a rift between the herdsmen and the farmers in the community.

According to Adeleye, the Amotekun operatives moved to the community after receiving a distress call from the farmers that cows had destroyed their farms in the area.

He added that one of the herdsmen was caught in possession of dangerous weapons while 16 cows were seized by the operatives.

The commander said: “Some farmers from Osi community ran to the office complaining that their farms had been destroyed by herds. We sent our men there to assess the situation. They found out that the herds were actually on the farm and we invited the herdsmen. But unfortunately, on getting there, they attacked our men with knives and other dangerous weapons. But we were able to arrest one of the herdsmen named Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

