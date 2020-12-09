El-Rufai signs Kaduna 2021 budget

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N246 billion after its passage by the state House of Assembly.

The governor presented the 2021 budget proposal of N237.52 billion to the Assembly on October 4.

But the lawmakers increased the budget to N246billion after deliberating on it for two months.

According to El-Rufai, 66 percent of the budget has been devoted to capital expenditure to support the government’s commitments to education, health, infrastructure, and agricultural development while 34 percent was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

READ ALSO: Why some individuals are scared of Nigeria’s restructuring —El-Rufai

The governor, who spoke after signing the budget at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, said the state government would deliver on its promises and sustain the 98 percent budget implementation recorded in 2019.

He commended the Assembly for consistently passing the budget ahead of the new year.

El-Rufai said: “It is my privilege today to sign the 2021 Budget of the Kaduna State government into law as passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly. I thank the House of Assembly for consistently passing the next year’s budget way ahead of the end of the preceding financial year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions