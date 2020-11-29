Seven die in Kaduna fresh violence

At least seven persons have been killed in fresh violence in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement, said the incident occurred between Saturday night and early hours of Sunday.

According to him, trouble started when a herdsman was killed by unknown persons on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, Jema’a LGA.

Aruwan added that four persons sustained injuries while four houses were razed during the crisis.

He said: “The Kaduna State government has received a report of killing and counter killing in Jema’a local government area of the state.

“The state government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in criminal actions.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

“The military on Saturday, November 28, 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a LGA, was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

“The military further stated that three persons – Victor Markus, Gero David, and Thankgod Sunday – were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area.”

