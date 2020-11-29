Blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses

Several parts of Nigeria were plunged into darkness on Sunday following the collapse of the country’s power grid.

Two of the country’s power distribution firms, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Kaduna Electric confirmed the development on Sunday afternoon.

EKEDC in a text message sent to its customers apologised for the inconvenience caused by the development.

It said: “Dear customer, there is a system collapse on the national grid. Supply will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

In a statement on its Twitter handle, Kaduna Electric also apologised to its customers, saying the grid collapse at 11:26 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 a.m. this morning.

“Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences,” the company stated.

