Maina wants court to dismiss N2bn alleged fraud trial, says I’ve no case to answer

The former Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina, wants the court to dismiss his N2 billion alleged fraud trial.

This came on Wednesday as he told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had no case to answer in the charges levelled against him by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC through its lawyer, Farouk Abdullah, closed its case on the matter on Wednesday with the testimony of the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC investigator.

But Maina’s lawyer, Anayo Adibe, after cross examining the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), told the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, that his client had no case to answer.

Adibe said he would soon file a no-case submission before the court.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter till Friday, December 11 to allow Maina’s counsel to address the court orally and for the prosecution counsel to also respond to his no-case submission.

The EFCC is prosecuting Maina and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering up to the tune of N2 billion.

After Senator Ali Ndume stood as surety for the former pension boss and he was granted bail, he jumped bail and disappeared.

Following an order for his arrest by Justice Abang, Maina was later found in Niger Republic and extradited to Nigeria to face his trial.

