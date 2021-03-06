EFCC defends Magu over allegations of misappropriated properties | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
EFCC defends Magu over allegations of misappropriated properties
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday, March 5, defended the allegation of misappropriation against its former acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.
Magu had been accused of misappropriating 222 properties worth N1.63tn recovered by the Abdulrasheed Maina-led Pension Reformed Task Team.
But counsel for the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the allegation made by one Ngozika Ihuoma could not be proved.
Ihuoma, who is the first defence witness in the trial of Maina for N2bn fraud, had made the allegation during his testimony in Maina’s defence before the court.
According to Ihuoma during the court session on Thursday, the properties were handed over to the EFCC and sold by Magu to his friends and associates.
The witness said a petition written to the Attorney General of the Federation led to the setting up of the Ayo Salami-led judicial commission of inquiry which probed Magu for allegations of corruption and abuse of office.
Read also: Witness narrates how EFCC under Magu re-looted N1.63tn assets recovered from Maina, others
Ihuoma had said, “Magu admitted before Salami that he shared and allocated most of these properties to most of his friends, associates, colleagues under some presidential directives but failed to make available to the commission the evidence of that presidential directives.”
However, during cross-examination by the EFCC counsel on Friday, the witness admitted that no document to prove the allegation against Magu was brought before the court.
“Did you tender in court the purported petition to the AGF against Magu and the EFCC that led to the setting up of the Ayo Salami panel? You did not tender proof that Magu confessed to the allegations. You said that the report of the Ayo Salami panel indicted Magu but did not tender the said report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari about the activities of the panel,” Abubakar said.
