Alleged pension thief, Maina, who once jumped bail, begs for another chance | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Alleged pension thief, Maina, who once jumped bail, begs for another chance
Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT), on Friday, February 19, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that his leg might be amputated if not granted bail to have adequate medicare.
Maina, said this through his Counsel, Sani Katu, SAN, told Justice Okon Abang at the resumed trial.
Katu said his client was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, because of his worsening health condition and the medical report was exhibited in the bail application.
The lawyer, who said that Kuje Correctional Centre where Maina was kept did not have the facility to attend to his state of health, said if not granted bail, his knee might be amputated.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Maina on January 20, approached Justice Abang for another bail after his arrest for jumping the first bail.
Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on December 24, 2020, brought by one of his lawyers, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.
In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as stand for him if granted bail.
Niger gov echoes Bala Mohammed, says herdsmen have been neglected for too long
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello came to the defence of Fulani herdsmen, blaming the nation for neglecting them over the years.
The governor also argued that herdsmen add to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and can reduce the country’s unemployment rate, during a press briefing on Friday to give an update on the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.
Lamenting that much attention has been paid to farmers in the country while the herders were neglected, Governor Bello said he would be meeting with stakeholders at the grassroots to proffer solution to the insecurity in the state.
He said: “I have called for a meeting with all the first class emirs on Tuesday and all the Fulani heads to discuss. Sometimes, we need to understand ourselves to find solutions. May be they also have problems, may be. So, we need to talk to them to read their minds and to understand what their problems are, so that we can address it.
“The truth of the matter is that since independence, no one has paid attention to herdsmen who are mostly Fulanis because not all herdsmen are Fulanis, but 90 per cent are Fulanis. Nobody has paid attention to them, no one has paid attention to their education, all we do is we see them on market days, they come and we see them and we laugh. Nobody paid attention.
“So, they were moving from place to place with their cattle being attacked but now the time has come to stop all that practice, it is no longer feasible, there are no longer cattle routes anymore. As long as they move their cattle from different towns, different states, down South, there will be problem because there are no more cattle routes, population has increased, we are about 200 million now, more people are farming.
“We have paid more attention to farmers, all the programmes, all the incentives to farmers, zero to herders. They (herders) also add to the GDP, they also will increase our economy, they also can create jobs if planned very well. So, the time has come to look at them to capture them very well in the system and that must be done for an everlasting peace.”
Ripples Nigeria reported that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed had lately risen stoutly in defence of herdsmen, claiming that they carry AK-47 for self-defense because the Nigerian nation has failed to protect them against cattle rustlers.
Several parts of the country have been engulfed in crisis occasioned by farmers/herdsmen, with the herdsmen variously accused of kidnapping, killing, rape and the destruction of farms across the country.
We don’t know how much is made per month at Lekki tollgate — LCC MD
The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Yomi Omomuwasan, says he does not know how much is made at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos monthly.
Mr Omomuwasan of LCC who are is the operators of the Lekki tollgate, spoke on Nigeria Info 99.3fm on Thursday.
When asked about how much the company makes monthly, and how much it must have lost so far, he said “We don’t have a figure to that. We don’t know.”
Mr Omomuwasan also said it will take about four months to completely repair the tollgate which was burnt last October in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests.
“We’ve always said that we are not part of the problem, we are not part of the #EndSARS issue, we are just a company, operating and working on its own and all of a sudden, you find out one day that you have been forced out of your location. And if the place has been cleared, for us, it means we can go back to our normal life,” he said.
“First, we will estimate and evaluate the asset that is burnt down, once we put a figure to it, we will approach the insurance company to make a claim. We will then go on to do e-tolling procurements, conduct civil works, engage the restoration of the cablings. That will take the next four months for us to get to that point. It takes an average of six months to one year to build a tolling system anywhere in the world”, he stated.
What we’re doing to ensure return of abducted Kagara students, staff — Niger gov
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello on Friday gave Nigerians an update on what is being done by his administration and the federal government to ensure the return of students, staff and others who were recently kidnapped in the state.
He said the state government is doing everything possible to safely bring back the victims who were taken away from Government Science College, Kagara in Tafi Local Government Area of the state.
The governor gave the update on Friday at a press briefing streamed live on Twitter, revealing that the government is working with the federal and local governments as well local community leaders to ensure that the kidnapped victims are returned safely.
The governor however said that the government does not have much information yet and whenever there is, it would be made known.
It would be recalled that gunmen, suspected to be bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Wednesday, after overpowering security guards and taking away 27 students and about 15 workers of the school.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that popular Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi reportedly visited the bandits in their hideout in the forest between Tegina in Niger State and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State to negotiate for the release of the victims.
According to the reports, Gumi said they would soon be released.
Governor Bello who also described as mere rumour, the purported release of the abductees, further said: “Regarding the event of the past few days where we have two serious cases of kidnappings –the NTSA (Niger State Transport Authority) bus that was kidnapped (with passengers). And the second event took place at the Secondary School in Kagara.
“As at this moment, we do not have any additional information to give apart from the one given earlier on, yesterday. But I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can, we are interfacing with the local communities, with federal authorities and our own state authorities to ensure that we recover the victims safely.
“Our utmost priority right now is to make sure we bring them back home safe and that is exactly what we are going to do. So, there hasn’t been any information I can give you at this moment but once we have anything for you, we will let you know.”
On the purported release of the victims, Governor Bello ssid: “Everything that is being said out there is rumour and in situations like this, we cannot work with rumour, it has to be confirmed. Yes, we’ve been receiving different rumours from different people within villages but we are still treating those as rumour until processed and confirmed.”
On his meeting with popular Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi shortly before the press briefing, Bello said the state was ready to engage any actor who was willing to assist with the rescue of the abducted persons.
According to him, the state government was exploring kinetic and non-kinetic means to secure the release of the abductees, adding that he was waiting to receive a “comprehensive” report of the “findings” of Gumi.
