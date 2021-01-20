Alleged pension thief, Maina begs court for another bail over deteriorating health

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has pleaded for another bail at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to enable him to seek a medical attention for his worsening health.

He made the request in a motion on notice filed by his counsel, Anayo Adibe, dated December 24, 2020 with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/258/19.

The counsel said the application was vital because his client’s worsening health required urgent medical attention.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang adjourned its hearing till February 1.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Maina in 2019 for alleged N2 billion money laundering.

He was granted bail in December 2019 and remained in custody due to his inability to perfect the bail conditions.

Maina was eventually released after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Ali Ndume, intervened and agreed to stand as his surety.

The ex-pension task team chief later jumped bail and absconded to the Niger Republic.

The development forced Justice Abang to revoke the bail and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Maina was arrested in the Niger Republic and extradited to Nigeria on December 4, 2020.

