Klopp calls for ‘calm’ amid poor run as Liverpool seek revival vs Burnley

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping his team will return to winning ways.

The Reds have had a rough time lately, having failed to win a league game since their 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in December.

They had since drawn 1-1 at home with West Bromwich Albion and 0-0 away at Newcastle, beaten 1-0 at Southampton and played out a stalemate with Manchester United.

The defending champions are currently on fourth spot in the table, having dropped enough points to see Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester go ahead of them.

But Klopp, who led the team to their first league title in 30years last season, says the situation is not catastroph yet, and has called for calm.

“I understand the need to talk all the time about it but we cannot change it in a minute,” he said in a pre-match conference on Wednesday.

“Someone has to be calm in this situation – it is not a catastrophe. It is not perfect but I saw a lot of good signs again in the Manchester United game. Because we didn’t win, nobody was interested.

“We didn’t score. That’s it. That’s all. It’s just a job to do and that is what we are working on. We know we are not where we want to be.

“We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there.

“You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In the final third, we haven’t,” added Klopp.

Liverpool will seek to bounce back when they host Burnley on Thursday by 9:00p.m Nigeria time.

