How Nigeria can overcome its challenges — Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Thursday Nigeria would overcome its challenges if the government at all levels addressed the current poverty and youth unemployment in the country.

The governor stated this at the national inauguration of the “Project 20 million” in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who was represented at the forum by his Special Assistant on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Mr. Akibu Dalhatu, said the government must address the problem of poverty and youth unemployment for the country to enjoy peace.

He stressed that the government must prioritise the welfare and security of the citizens.

The governor also advised the Federal Government to engage Nigerians in the budget-making process, saying that appropriation bill at the federal level must not remain an executive affair.

He said: “We must adopt the participatory approach to budget-making. Before the budget office of the presidency, the Ministry of Finance and Budget Planning finalise any budget, they must organise town hall meetings.

”This will gather the inputs of the people and determine priority areas.

“If the people participate in the budget-making process, they will also follow how the appropriated money is being spent, and by this, they will demand transparency and accountability from government officials.

“The people’s engagement in these processes strengthens and deepens democracy and this ensures that the process of the rule of law is followed.”

