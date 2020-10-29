FG confirms two-day closure of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government on Thursday confirmed the two-day total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repair works.

The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, told journalists in Lagos that the bridge would be closed to vehicles from midnight of Friday to Sunday.

He said: “We are planning to cast two number expansion joints, and we shall close the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of October 30 till midnight of November 1.

“This is to allow for the setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.

“The Federal Government decided to close the bridge on a weekend to minimise the impact on vehicular traffic.

“Traffic managers will be deployed to control all the alternative routes.

“We regret any inconveniences this two-day closure will cause.”

