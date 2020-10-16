EndSARS protesters block Third Mainland Bridge, commuters stranded

#EndSARS protesters on Friday caused traffic gridlock on Third Mainland Bridge after they partially shut the Iyana-Oworo-Oworonshoki section of the bridge.

Many passengers were stranded on the road while commuters drove against the traffic because of the development.

The protesters, who arrived at the bridge at about 6:00 p.m., sent another group to block the Berger section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At Alausa and Lekki areas of the state, the protesters held a candlelight procession for victims of police brutality in the country.

Two persons were reportedly killed during #ENDSARS protests in Edo State on Friday.

The rights watchdog, Amnesty International, said on Monday at least 10 protesters had been killed by the police since the #ENDSARS demonstrations began last week.

