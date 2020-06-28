Police arrest 2 traffic robbers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two suspected robbers, Ibrahim Nura and Isaac Kyegh have been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command while robbing motorists on the Long Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta by the comman’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on June 26.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Nura, an indigene of Kebbi state and Kyegh, an indigene of Benue, who both reside in Kara Isheri area of the state, were apprehended while attacking one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb whose vehicle had a mechanical fault on the bridge.

The statement reads: “While trying to rectify the fault, the two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

Read also: One dead, nine injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

“In the process, the patrol team from Warewa division led by the DPO SP Afeniforo Folake who were on routine patrol on the bridge met them in the act.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge where they have turned to their hideout.

“A jackknife was recovered from them.”

Oyeyemi further disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squads (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions