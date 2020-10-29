Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo and Daniel Akpeyi are set to make their first appearances for the Super Eagles this year as they got called up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.
The trio were absent during Super Eagles’ international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia in October. Unlike the others, Osimhen was invited but could not travel for the games due to the coronavirus surge in Italy at the time.
Also making a return to the national team are Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis.
The players were invited by Coach Gernot Rohr, who has called up a total of 24 players for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone billed for November.
Read Also: Oduduru’s foundation provides ‘education, good life’ to orphans, 18 so far on scholarship
26-year-old Switzerland-born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe, who plays for FC Lugano in the Swiss top flight, got a first call-up to the Nigeria national team.
Full list
Goalkeepers
Daniel Akpeyi
Maduka Okoye
Sebastian Osigwe
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Leon Balogun
Semi Ajayi
Chidozie Awaziem
Zaidu Sanusi
Ola Aina
Jamilu Collins
Kevin Akpoguma
Midfielders
Oghenekaro Etebo
Tyronne Ebuehi
Frank Onyeka
Joe Aribo
Forwards
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Alex Iwobi
Emmanuel Dennis
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Chidera Ejuke
Standby
Kelechi Nwakali
Francis Uzoho
Samson Tijani
Shehu Abdullahi
Paul Onuachu
Ramon Azeez
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
- Osimhen, Akpeyi return as 24 Super Eagles players invited for Sierra Leone tie - October 29, 2020
- ‘After 380 days, I’m back’ – Uzoho elated on return from injury layoff - October 29, 2020
- Ogu apologizes for Super Eagles boycott call, says comment ‘was from a place of pain’ - October 29, 2020