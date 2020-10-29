Osimhen, Akpeyi return as 24 Super Eagles players invited for Sierra Leone tie

Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo and Daniel Akpeyi are set to make their first appearances for the Super Eagles this year as they got called up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The trio were absent during Super Eagles’ international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia in October. Unlike the others, Osimhen was invited but could not travel for the games due to the coronavirus surge in Italy at the time.

Also making a return to the national team are Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis.

The players were invited by Coach Gernot Rohr, who has called up a total of 24 players for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone billed for November.

26-year-old Switzerland-born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe, who plays for FC Lugano in the Swiss top flight, got a first call-up to the Nigeria national team.

Full list

Goalkeepers

Daniel Akpeyi

Maduka Okoye

Sebastian Osigwe

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Leon Balogun

Semi Ajayi

Chidozie Awaziem

Zaidu Sanusi

Ola Aina

Jamilu Collins

Kevin Akpoguma

Midfielders

Oghenekaro Etebo

Tyronne Ebuehi

Frank Onyeka

Joe Aribo

Forwards

Ahmed Musa

Moses Simon

Alex Iwobi

Emmanuel Dennis

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Chidera Ejuke

Standby

Kelechi Nwakali

Francis Uzoho

Samson Tijani

Shehu Abdullahi

Paul Onuachu

Ramon Azeez

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

