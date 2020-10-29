‘I allowed my emotions to get the better of me. I’m sorry,’ Desmond Elliot apologises

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, on Thursday, apologized to Nigerian youths for addressing them as “children.”

Elliot, who represents the Surulere Constituency in the Assembly, had during the House plenary last week called out the youth for condemning the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The actor-turned politician said he was distraught to read comments on how the youth showed “grave hatred” for their leaders.

He said: “When I went through comments I couldn’t believe it, curses, the abuses from children and I ask myself, is this Nigeria?”

He also claimed that social media was used to fuel the violence and destruction that trailed the shooting of the protesters.

Following the backlash that followed the controversial remarks, the lawmaker took to his Twitter account and apologised for his choice of words at the plenary.

In a statement posted on the microblogging platform, Elliot said he did not mean to be insensitive to the youth.

He said: ”I have read your honest feedback and suggestions and I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as ‘children.’

“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction and looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

“Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

“The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

“I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria.”

