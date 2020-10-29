SocialMediaTrends: Kogi commissioner’s ‘fake tears’, Desmond Elliot’s tongue-lashing & other stories

The Social Media space in Nigeria on Thursday had reasons to call out a few personalities in government for their statements and/or actions that did not go well with the people.

From the lawmaker who seems to be clamouring for a bill to regulate social media in the country to the presidential aide who insinuated that Nigerians were more criminal-minded than hungry, no one was spared.

The hashtags #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality, which have been very active in recent times on Twitter, were also spotted on the trends list in mid day. But the following trends caught our attention:

Kogi Commissioner

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu went emotional while disclosing on live television, the extent of the damage carried out on the state’s medical facilities by hoodlums in Lokoja.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday afternoon, the commissioner bursted into tears while lamenting that the damage was one that the state would find difficult to recover from.

Tweeps were surprisingly far from sympathetic over the development as they have tagged the Commissioner’s tears “an action movie”.

Commissioner of Health: pic.twitter.com/3CoqmrxhiI — I never walk alone #ENDSARS (@ose_certified) October 29, 2020

Aunty @uchejombo abeg add this man to your next movie. A Commissioner in Kogi state wey sabi. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Watch and Retweet. pic.twitter.com/OoiPDhSTRd — sophia (@90sSophie) October 29, 2020

Man cried in 5 seconds and approximately added 2 seconds for fade out and reverb.. Wonderfool😂 — Music & Art by➐ (@SeanBrielo) October 29, 2020

Kogi state commissioner for health, somehow believes the cry would pacify its citizen from not questioning d ridiculous cost of procurement for replacement and repairs he’s going to announce in few days. That cost would be more than that of d whole kogi’s healthcare system. — Jide Adebayo (@officialjide) October 29, 2020

Them dey console am because kogi no too dey see money wey others dey see. Him shirt na proof day him still dey hope to fit wear fresh native. https://t.co/6yooXNSmG2 — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) October 29, 2020

Kogi State Govt officials may get away lots of stupidity but LASG should not be spared. Generates the Highest IGR in the country,over fed criminal lawmakers who have skeletons in their cupboards should never be the ones telling us about love 4 country. We go change am for dem. — President One.acre| ENDSARS | Dadiyata Disappeared (@NekkaSmith) October 29, 2020

Oyigbo, Rivers

Many Twitter users have knocked the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for blaming members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) for masterminding the unrest witnessed recently in Oyigbo, Rivers State in the aftermath of the recent #EndSARS protests.

The governor had on Wednesday evening, signed an executive order banning all IPOB activities in the state and endorsing a compensation plan of N20million each for families of security personnel slain in the course of the violence before lifting the curfew imposed in affected areas except in Oyigbo.

Tweeps were of the opinion that the sudden change in narrative was political as residents claimed that political thugs and not IPOB members hijacked the peaceful protests which led to breakdown in law and order, as well as the intervention of the military.

Governor Wike didn't carry out a comprehensive investigation about that recent Killings at Oyigbo last week. How can Ipob be blamed for that carnage when Rivers State is circumvented by Cultists and Militants ? He just exposed his hidden hatred for the Igbo's. That's all. — Sean _ Mondial (@Sean66394202) October 29, 2020

Its sad that some people are trying to twist the narrative on the unrest that happened in oyigbo. — vincent obinna (@vincentobinna14) October 29, 2020

Nobody will sign rather the governor (s) are busy given scholarship to the children of those that killed unarmed innocent civilians and nothing for the family of victims. This is to show Nigerian youths that the politicians don't care about the masses. Selfish human beings — enyi (@donpaulonyii) October 29, 2020

After the shootings of the night, some stupidly argued that no shooting happened, now many bodies have been found it has taken a dimension of a Fulani massacre, Wike stoking the fire of tribalism and violence on IPOB, residents believe the opposite. Who'll investigate this? — Protein (@justichidi) October 29, 2020

He's fulfilling a 2023 agenda by ingratiating himself with the centre & the north. He's made IPOB & Ikoku spare parts dealers the sacrificial lambs but no one is fooled. May the victims of the Obigbo massacre rest in peace. — Nnennaya Okposuogu (@neneOkposuogu) October 29, 2020

Oyigbo block so food stuffs are not coming in — #ENDSARS (@66af8e2d07fd495) October 29, 2020

Amnesty International

The global human rights movement hit the trends table after it released a press statement on Thursday morning, stating that it had compiled “a new investigative timeline” following the shooting of unarmed protesters by military officers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The organization stated that investigations of the shooting and the reported removal of bodies of those killed by the military in an attempt to clear up evidences, was still ongoing and called on the government to bring to justice the perpetrators.

“What happened at Lekki Toll Gate has all the traits of the Nigerian authorities’ pattern of a cover-up whenever their defense and security forces commit unlawful killings. — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) October 28, 2020

We still have a country?is this what you call a country?? This?

I don't want a war and I don't think anyone does either but we won't be Cowards, Hypocrites to remain as a slave in our Fathers land — #EndSarsNow ✊🇳🇬 (@JeremiahTemiTee) October 29, 2020

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an interview with Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, insisted that the widespread lootings being witnessed in parts of the country had more to do with greed and criminality than hunger and anger amongst citizens.

“Criminality is criminality,” he said.

“Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor? Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person. You can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.”

Adesina added: “It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry, that is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality.”

Twitter users reacted to the statements thus:

@Femi Adesina, Nobody have said looting is good be it Street or Official looting with pens. But now tell me, are the Nigerian politicians looting public funds necessarily hungry? 🤷‍♂️ — A. I. A أغورو ادييمي إبراهيم ❄️ (@DeSandCreations) October 29, 2020

Do l also need to tell Mr Adesina that those hoarding palliatives meant for the poor are greedy and have committed crimes against humanity. In saner climes, they will be behind bars by now. — Dr. Ayeni Olaniyi (@AyeniOlaniyi1) October 29, 2020

This is why d govt did not share palliative Bcos dey don't believe people are hungry u can now understand d disconnect between the leaders& d poor masses indirectly saying people dnt deserve to be assisted in feeding but the govt kept collecting donations with no intent to share — STEEMKAMP (@stimkamp) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot

Nigeria Twitter again called out Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot after a video of him condemning the activities of social media users, surfaced online.

The actor cum House of Assembly member condemned the negative impacts of social media with respect to hate speeches spewn by some celebrities and social influencers.

Addressing the Lagos State House of Assembly, he said, “Social Media, though good, has its negative impact. Let me first thank you for condemning the wanton killings that happened in Lekki, [but] when I went through the comments on social media, I could not believe it. The curses and abuses from children and I ask myself, is this Nigeria?”

The lawmaker, who had on Tuesday denied reports that the House was deliberating on a bill to regulate social media, also stated that Nigeria would be “gone” in the next five years if the issue was not addressed.

Surulere people, you have one assignment, please should be the last time Desmond Elliot hold any government position…

pic.twitter.com/NceBRSanyd — Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) October 29, 2020

Desmond elliot wey be say Na only bucket of water he buy take use as hand sanitizer for him area during COVID wants to tell us how to use Social Media — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 29, 2020

Drag him well. He wanted to call your name so bad 🤭🤭 — AdepejuOO (@AdepejuOO) October 29, 2020

I saw the video where he was denying his statements, and believed him for an instant…Boda Shola…with all due respect…… You're just another Actor acting — North for All (@Dafunmijo) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies …. — Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020

Exactly! Most elderlies don't realize that culture has evolved from blindly respecting people on the basis of age to only respecting people who have earned it regardless of their age, one would expect that Desmond guy to understand this but then again he is a now a politician. https://t.co/inJJIriKDL — #EndSARS for real this time (@fahdfortitude) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot when we're done with him🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/J8wgD3aUTL — Forsyth (@Forsyth_01) October 29, 2020

How old is Desmond Eliot to call us children? — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 29, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

