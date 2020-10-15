How Super Eagles new boys Dessers, Tijani reacted after debuts

Following their debuts as players of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Cyriel Dessers and Samson Tijani, have recounted their first experiences with the team.

KRC Genk forward Dessers waited until October to make his maiden appearance for the national team, having been called up for a later-suspended game in March.

The 25-year-old finally made his debut in the 1-1 draw against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a friendly game in Austria last Tuesday.

He came on in the second half, taking the place of Ahmed Musa, who played from the start.

“It was fun, I was very well received in the group,” Dessers told

“This was a high point in my career, yes. There are not many things that are more highly regarded, right? Maybe become a top shooter, yes. But playing for your country…

“I scored my goals (in training) and had a good feeling,” he added.

Teenage sensation Tijani said he was also proud to make his debut for the Super Eagles.

The 18-year-old, who captained the Nigeria’s U-17 side at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, replaced Everton winger Alex Iwobi late in the international friendly against Algeria last Friday.

The youngster took to the social media to celebrate his maiden appearance for the former African champions.

”Always good representing Nigeria,” reads a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles failed to clinch a win from the two friendlies, and will be resuming their race for a ticket to the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Gernot Rohr men, who are currently top of their qualifying group, will play a doubleheader against Sierra Leone next month.

