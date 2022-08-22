How To Get Started Playing Roulette In Nigeria

Roulette is one of the most popular games that exist. Whether you’re looking to play online, or at a land-based, you can be sure that you’re in for a great time. One of the things that makes this game so popular is its simplicity. It’s just a case of picking a number, or a colour and waiting to see where the ball lands. You can’t get a much more straightforward game.

Of course, there’s more to it than just simplicity. This is the game that is often glamorised in films such as James Bondand everyone wants the chance to be just like their hero. Luckily, if you’re in Nigeria, it’s easy to get started with playing roulette. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Finding the best sites

The first step to playing this casino classic in Nigeria is to find the best roulette websites. Sure, they’ll be plenty of sites that feature this game, but they’re not all created equal. When choosing where to play, you need to be checking:

• That the casino game is licensed

• There is a range of other games to enjoy

• The RTP on the random number generator (RNG) version of the game

• That your site offers great customer service

• That you can enjoy the game on your mobile too

• The game accepts your preferred payment method – you’ll find many that now accept crypto

Back to basics

Okay, so you’ve now chosen the site that you want to play at, you now need to know how the game works. As we’ve already said, it’s pretty straightforward so you should be able to get to grips with it in no time.

As you play, there are various bets that can be placed. You can bet on:

• A single number

• Groups of numbers

• Red or black

• Odd or even

• High (19-36) or low (1-18)

When the bets are placed, the ball is spun on the roulette wheel. It then settles and where it comes to rest determines who the winner is.

RNG vs. Live Roulette

Now that you know the basics of the game, you’ll have a choice to make before you get playing: do you want to play an RNG game or a live one? Let’s take a look at what these are:

RNG

You’ll come across random number generator (RNG) versions of roulette at pretty much every casino that you visit. You’ll also find that there are numerous variants of the game and that they offer different levels when it comes to return to player (RTP).

In this version of roulette, it’s you against the machine. The computer behind the RNG controls everything in a way that makes sure that the game is fair and completely random.

Live Roulette

With live roulette, you’ll get the action streamed straight into your home in HD quality. You’ll see a real-life croupier as well as other players. You can even interact via a chat feature. This gives you a feel of what the game is like in a land-based casino and that’s what makes it so popular.

Play for free

If you’re new to the game, there’s no need to risk any money to start with. You’ll find that they’re plenty of Nigerian sites that will allow you to play roulette for free. This gives you the chance to get to know the game, and just how it works, before you move on and start playing for real money. Playing for free is a great learning experience and one that can boast your confidence before you start to wager.

