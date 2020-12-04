IGP Adamu orders probe of police suit to stop judicial panels, queries legal team

The Nigeria police has ordered for an urgent probe of the police suit to stop investigation into the allegations against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

The Nigeria Police had on Thursday filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja challenging the legality of the ongoing probes by the judicial panels.

But the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammmed Adamu has queried the development.

A statement later on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the IGP had ordered for the probe of the suit.

The statement read in part, “The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media today (Thursday) 3rd December 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.”

MBA added that the IGP and the police was fully committed to fulfilling all their obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing proceedings of the judicial panels, and all other police reforms.

The IGP had disbanded SARS following the EndSARS protests in October against extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses by the police unit.

