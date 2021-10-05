News
IGP deploys new police commissioner, special forces to Anambra
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Echeng Echeng to Anambra as the new Commissioner of Police in the state.
He replaced Tony Olofu, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the IGP also ordered the deployment of a detachment of Special Forces to boost the ongoing peace-building efforts in Anambra State.
The deployment of the Special Police Force was aimed at checking the rising cases of violence ahead of next month’s governorship election in the state.
READ ALSO: IGP deploys 150 police operatives in FCT to tackle kidnappers, others
The statement read: “The IGP, who is particularly concerned by the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state, ordered the new commissioner of police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime-fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the state.
The IGP charged the new police commissioner to work with other stakeholders and patriotic forces in Anambra State to restore law and order in the state.
“He also urged the Ndi-Anambra to support and cooperate with the new CP in his task of protecting the lives and property of all.
“The posting is with immediate effect.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...