IGP deploys new police commissioner, special forces to Anambra

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Echeng Echeng to Anambra as the new Commissioner of Police in the state.

He replaced Tony Olofu, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the IGP also ordered the deployment of a detachment of Special Forces to boost the ongoing peace-building efforts in Anambra State.

The deployment of the Special Police Force was aimed at checking the rising cases of violence ahead of next month’s governorship election in the state.

The statement read: “The IGP, who is particularly concerned by the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state, ordered the new commissioner of police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime-fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the state.

The IGP charged the new police commissioner to work with other stakeholders and patriotic forces in Anambra State to restore law and order in the state.

“He also urged the Ndi-Anambra to support and cooperate with the new CP in his task of protecting the lives and property of all.

“The posting is with immediate effect.”

