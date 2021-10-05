Sanwo-Olu signs law prohibiting parade of suspects before media

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday signed the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2021 in the state.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos in 2007 and amended in 2011.

With the signing of the law, the parade of suspects by police and other law enforcement agents before the media is now prohibited in the state.

The ACJL also stopped the conduct of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing and enhanced the powers of the Chief Magistrate to visit police facilities in the state.

Other benefits of the law are compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor its implementation.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who attended the signing ceremony, said the new ACJL has further reinforced Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the promotion of law and order, protection of citizens’ rights, and decongestion of correctional facilities in the state.

