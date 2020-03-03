IHEDIOHA VS UZODINMA: Tension as S’Court suspends proceedings, to return by 3pm with verdict

Tension has gripped the camps of Governor Hope Uzodinma and former Governor Emeka Ihedioha ahead of the return of the seven-man panel of the Supreme Court by 3pm to give its final verdict on the legal tussle of Imo State governorship election.

The seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad has just suspended proceedings on the matter after taking arguments from parties on the application by the two parties.

The court announced that it would rise to return by 3pm for its decision on the legal tussle between Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihedioha, who was sacked as governor on January 14, had returned to the Supreme Court asking for a review of the court’s judgment that sacked him and declared Uzodinma as Imo State governor.

Arguing the case earlier, his counsel and that of his party, Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the court to set aside its ruling that sacked his clients and restore the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which the Supreme voided.

Recall that the appellant court had declared Uzodinma’s petition at the Governorship Election Tribunal as incompetent. It held that Ihedioha was the winner of the election held in Imo on March 9, 2019.

In his argument, counsel to Uzodinma and his party, Damian Dodo (SAN), asked the court to retain its judgment and refuse the request by Ihedioha.

According to him, the Supreme Court is not empowered under any known law to set aside its judgment as prayed by Ihedioha.

The matter is expected to be settled once and for all when the panel returns.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of APC and PDP, Adams Oshiomhole and Uche Secondus respectively, are among those waiting patiently on what the outcome of the whole matter will be.

