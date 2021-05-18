Immigration suspends issuance of passports | Ripples Nigeria

News
Immigration suspends issuance of passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced a temporary suspension on the issuance of passports to applicants till the end of May 2021.
This was confirmed by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja.
According to him, this decision was to enable the service to clear its backlog, noting that it will no longer collect fresh applications until the backlogs are cleared.
This means that all passports in control offices are closed for applicants from today till May 31st and payments for passports will be online when the portal is opened which will be June.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had earlier given a six weeks timeline for passport collection.
He said this will be six weeks which is meant to allow for enough time to investigate, verify and validate personal information supplied by the applicants.
“What we are driving at is the peace of mind that comes from the assurance of certainty. If there are circumstances that will make the date to change, it will be communicated to the applicant one week before the collection date”.
He noted that applicants will have no basis for further communication with officers, other than to complete their application process and leave the venue.
“The technology for the efficient running of this system has been acquired and will be deployed.
“We are publishing on our website the list of the backlog of passports that are ready which are yet to be collected by the owners. They will be required to go to the state commands to collect them.
“With these changes, it is my firm belief that we will arrive at a new dawn in passport application processing”, the minister added.
By Mayowa Oladeji
