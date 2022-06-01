Imo govt dismisses report on Uzodinma’s paralysis

The Imo State government on Wednesday described as outright falsehood a report on the paralysis of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

A report emerged during the week that Uzodinma was hit by a stroke and had been flown to India for emergency medical attention.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who reacted to the report in a statement in Owerri, said the governor was hale and hearty.

He added that the news of Uzodinma’s illness was the handiwork of the enemies of the state.

The statement read: “Imo State Government has dismissed as unfounded, wicked and mindless fabrication, a recorded voice message making the rounds in the social media claiming that GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA is down with stroke and has been rushed to India. The satanic message even claimed that he could not make it to India.

“We assured the people of the state that Governor Uzodimma is not only hale and hearty but has been energetically attending to all his scheduled activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

“The people behind the satanic rumours are descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing evil on the governor.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.

“His Excellency attended a meeting with the president alongside other APC governors this morning. As I speak,he has entered another party meeting with other stakeholders ahead of APC’s convention. So I don’t really know what those concocting this rumour want to achieve.”

