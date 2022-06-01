Repentant Boko Haram insurgents complete deradicalisation course in Niger

More than 40 repentant Boko Haram terrorists have completed a deradicalisation and professional training course in Niger Republic.

A Nigerien Army officer, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the repentant jihadists who were both from Nigeria and Niger were trained in various vocations at the Goudoumaria Training Centre in the Diffa region in South-West Niger.

He said: “The 42 reformed Boko Haram members left the Goudoumaria Training Centre in the Diffa region on Tuesday after they had undergone an intensive deradicalized and professional vocational training in various fields.

“Each of the trainees departed the centre equipped with the tools to set up their own mechanics, plumbing, carpentry, sewing or welding businesses, with seed money to take off.

“They had also followed a course on practising moderate Islam and were made to swear on a copy of the Koran that they would not resort to violence.”

