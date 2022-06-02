Military arrests suspected Boko Haram informant, rescues 100 insurgents’ family members

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a suspected informant of the Boko Haram insurgents in Sokoto State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the troops also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation.

He added that the troops had rescued 100 family members of terrorists in the last three weeks.

The spokesman also revealed that 14 terrorists were killed and 15 arrested between May 19 and Thursday in Borno State.

Onyeuko said: “On May 31, 2022, troops repelled an attack by terrorists at Firm Base Arege in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. During the attack, troops responded with superior firepower and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists while others fled in disarray.

“Cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, five AK56 rifles, two FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, seven AK47 magazines, one PKM gun, one AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, one gun truck, one shilka barrel, two Dane guns, two Improvised Explosive Device, one car engine, four trolleys, and one water pump machine.

“Troops also rescued 100 terrorists’ family members which included 33 women. Troops also neutralised 14 terrorists and arrested 15. Accordingly, all arrested, rescued terrorist families and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The informant, a foreigner identified as Jabe Buba and resident of Garuwa village in Tambuwa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, was arrested following an intelligence report.

“Pictures and video of him posting rifles in the forest were found in his phone and N130,000.00 cash was recovered from him.”

