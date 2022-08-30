Int’l coalition of ex-Nigerian foreign affairs ministers, others condemn meeting of politicians abroad

An international coalition, the Nigerian Academy of International Affairs, has berated some politicians and presidential candidates who recently engaged in meetings outside the country, in a bid to brainstorm on solutions to the country’s challenges.

The NAIA issued its critique, at the weekend, via a statement titled, “The London Show Of Shame,” signed by Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the group’s president.

In the past week, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in London.

Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Abia State’s Okezie Ikpeazu were pictured together with Atiku and Wike during the meeting.

In the aftermath, Wike said the discussions they had were in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“What we are talking about is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial, being centred on one person or group of persons, we believe that what is going on will be for the interest of Nigeria at the end of the day,” he said.

However, the NAIA picketed the politicians for abandoning the country in search of delusion-solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

The coalition noted that, “The ill-advised and unwitting jamboree of shame displayed by these leading Nigerian politicians in London/Paris has demonstrated once more that the Nigerian environment created and polluted by them is not conducive to their vainglorious self-importance and unearned esteem.

“Consequently, and because of their Neo-colonial mentality which blinded them from seeing and appreciating the goodwill and resilience of Nigerians, they preferred a savoury Western atmosphere.

“The implication of this is the exposure of Nigeria directly or indirectly to unwarranted Western influence, particularly as they were perceived to be washing our dirty linens in the full glare of the world.

“Indeed, the unnecessary and inexcusable trips to London/Paris/Dubai demonstrated the insensitivity and reckless disregard for the plights of Nigerian workers and pensioners whose salaries and pensions have not been paid for a long time.

“It is really revolting and unacceptable that Nigerian leaders should always fly out of the country in search of the magic wand to solve the country’s problems. It would be more cost-effective and appropriate to brainstorm here in Nigeria in order to get wise counsel from the rich pool of very capable and patriotic Nigerians.

“The solution to Nigeria’s problems lies within Nigeria and among Nigerians.”

