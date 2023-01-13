Investors gain N252.5bn as Nigeria’s capital market closes high

The Nigerian capital market closed on a high note on Friday with the equity capitalization rising by 0.89 per cent at the close of the day’s business.

This represented a N252.52 billion rise in market capitalization from N28.34 trillion to N28.60 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

In the same vein, the All Share Index appreciated by 463.63 basis points to close at 52, 512.48, up from 52,048.85 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors parted with N2.55 billion for 217.16 million shares in 4,591 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of the N7.72 billion shareholders shelled out for 211.74 million shares in 3,462 deals the previous day.

Total led the gainers’ list with a N19.30kobo rise in share price, moving from N193 to N212.30kobo per share.

Berger Paints gained N0.60kobo to move from N6 to N6.60kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share value was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s shares traded upward by N0.13kobo to rise from N1.35kobo to N1.48kobo per share.

Prestige gained 9.52 percent to close at N0.46kobo, above its opening price of N0.42kobo per share.

Lasaco topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11kobo to drop from N1.10kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.95kobo from N1.05 per share.

Chellarams lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.34kobo from N1.48kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 7.14 percent to drop from N0.98kobo to N0.91kobo per share.

Fidson’s share dropped from N9.79kobo to N9.34kobo per share after losing N0.45kobo during trading.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 20.31 million shares valued at N517.73 million.

GTCO traded 18.20 million shares worth N449.90 million.

UBA sold 17.14 million shares worth N144.38 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 15.80 million shares valued at N24.34 million, while Transcorp traded 11.70 million shares valued at N14.05 million.

