IPOB denies hand in attacks on Imo Police formations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the multiple attacks on various police formations by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman, in a statement issued on Tuesday, noted that the group was being blackmailed by security agencies who aim to tarnish its image.

He also tasked the federal government of Nigeria and the Department of State Services, DSS, to commence investigations into unravelling the persons behind the attacks.

The statement reads, “We did not attack any Police station in Imo State” alleged that enemies of their struggle had been doing all sorts of things and throwing all sorts of allegations to blackmail it, tarnish its image and reputation, in order to give the world a wrong impression that it is a violent group.

“We wish to disassociate our noble movement from the ignoble and despicable attack on police stations.

“The attack was said to have happened at Umuguma and Omuma stations in Owerri West LGA and Oru East LGA, respectively of Imo State, and contrary to lies and false allegations by the Nigerian government, through the Police and the DSS, IPOB or ESN has no hand in them.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegation by the Nigerian security agents that are intended to blackmail us and tarnish our revered global image and reputation.

“We have said it severally that IPOB and ESN are not unknown gunmen and will never be. The enemies of our struggle have been looking for ways to link IPOB with criminal activities being sponsored by the Government of Imo State and the APC party to demonize IPOB.

“IPOB and ESN operatives have no hands in the attacks. We challenge our accusers to provide evidence showing that the attack was done by IPOB or ESN.

“Our mandate is not to attack police stations or individuals; our mandate is the peaceful restoration of Biafra. We are more focused on the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and securing a date for Biafra referendum where our people can decide which country they want to belong to. Senseless attacks are not part of our mandate.

“We wonder why the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the DSS, derive joy in feeding the public with lies against IPOB to deceive the gullible minds. Nigerian Police, Army and DSS know who created and formed the unknown gunmen, but refused to bring them to book. Instead, every day, they keep linking IPOB and ESN to evil attacks and killings they know who is behind them.

“Nigerian Police, Army and DSS must question the Hope Uzodimma-led Imo State government about the origin of unknown gunmen and who they are, if they want to stop the killer squad and the killings they carry out, otherwise, they will not achieve anything meaningful about security in Imo State.

“IPOB and ESN did not attack Police stations at Umuguma and Omuma both in Imo State, and can never attack any in South East no matter the provocation. The Hope Uzodimma-led Imo State government has a lot of questions to answer over the activities of unknown gunmen and killings in Imo State.”

The Imo Police Command on Monday revealed that its officials repelled attacks by suspected terrorists at the Obowo Divisional Police headquarters.

This was confirmed by the Imo State Police Spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, who stated in Owerri that the assailants approached the station from an ungoverned forest at the rear.

He added that they threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices that fell on the transit camp behind the station and on a parked vehicle.

