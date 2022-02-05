Nigerian Army clarifies claims around delay in payment of salaries

The Nigerian Army has clarified claims surrounding the delay in the January salaries of its personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who said the report was an attempt to incite personnel against established precept of discipline in the army.

According to him, the administration of the current Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has always ensured the utmost welfare of its personnel and their families.

Nwachukwu said, “It is therefore instructive to state that for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid.

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up sentiment with regards to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that Generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be discountenanced.

“The NA wishes to call on all credible media to distance themselves from the apparent unprofessional and disgraceful yellow journalism practiced by some media channels and purveyors of fake of news.

“Our troops are in high spirit and would not be distracted by any mischievous submission by agent provocateurs,” he said.

