It’s not a bad idea for North to secede from Nigeria —Ex-presidential candidate, Garba Adamu

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba on Monday declared that it would not be a bad idea for the North to secede from Nigeria with all that the region has going for it at the moment.

Garba who filed a suit last year against the founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey for allegedly sponsoring the #EndSARS protests that rocked some cities in Nigeria, made the declaration on his Instagram page on Monday.

According to Garba who also listed the benefits the Northern region has over other parts of Nigeria, many regions in the country will suffer if the North decides to break-away.

The politician also added in the post on social media that the greatest undoing of the secessionist groups would be the ”hatred” towards the Fulanis and everything North once the region pulls out of ”the Union called Nigeria”.

Garba wrote thus in part on his Instagram page; ”Looking at everything, it’s not all together a bad thing for the North to secede from Nigeria.

“The North is the only region in Nigeria that practically have everything, yet its people suffer the most, with most hope dashed, gross underproductive young population and betrayal of the elites.

“The North is the single largest supplier of raw materials in all Nigerian industries, from food, the cloths to shelter through cements and other building materials available in the Northern rocks.

“The North have Gold, Silver, Diamond, Tin, copper, lime, gypsum, coal, magnesium, potassium etc and even uranium in abundance all over the area.

“A liter of groundnut oil and cotton is more expensive that the liter of oil, and it has unimaginable chain value for production in different industries, from pharmaceuticals to detergents etc.

“The cows that some few people condemn is over 20M in number in Nigeria, when properly harnessed and utilize, if a quarter of this number can produce a liter of milk a day, it means the North will have 5M liters of milk per day, each liter is N350, much more that a liter of fuel. This notwithstanding the endless value chain of milk processing in different industries. A cow, from its feeds to all parts of its body including its dungs is a source of value, thus a cow is a wealth in all ramifications. All we need is to harness its value.

“The north have river Niger, connecting all the way from Guinea mountains to, over Kebbi, Niger, Kogi and Deltas as it approaches the Ocean where it’s called the Niger-Delta. The North can still reach the ocean through Borgu to Benin republic down to Atlantic Ocean. More students from the North studied in the Benin universities than the indigenes of Benin and more Northern traders travel to Cotonou than any other Nigerians, hence a trade pact will be easy for the North.

“The North can dredge the River Niger through Benin and connect to the Atlantic Ocean or create a super highway through Niger Republic to Guinea down to Atlantic Ocean, thus the North have more ways to access the ocean than all other regions in Nigeria.

“The North controls the flow of the river Niger. If the North chose to erect a barricade for the flow of river Niger to the east, all the rivers like Imo river, Onisha river, rivers in the delta with drinkable water and fresh fish will cease and the water flow will dry up. All the North need to do is to create artificial lake and reservoirs to use the water for agriculture and power generation.

“The North have all the major forests in Nigeria, From Borgu Forests, to Felgore Forest, to Yankari Forest to Gashaka Forest to Sambisa Forest down, which have the longest stretch to Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya through central Africa. Thus the North have it all.

“The North have the river Benue, which flow through practically all states in the North eastern Nigeria to middle belt, flowing from Faro to Gerio to lake Doe and lake Chad, linking Cameroon and Chad to the east, Niger and Benin to the West, one of the longest River strings in Africa, all nosing at the North,” he added.

