Itse Sagay welcomes sacking of Buni, says ex-APC caretaker chairman had hidden agenda

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof. Itse Sagay, has described the removal of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as long overdue, and would bring a “healthy development for the party.”

Sagay who praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the decisive action, said it was a “pleasant surprise” for party faithful, adding that with Buni’s removal, the “APC can now make progress and look forward to conducting a proper national convention.”

While speaking with journalists on Monday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Sagay said the party would now be focused in putting its house in order.

“I believe Buni’s removal is a very healthy development for the APC. Now, we can look forward to a proper convention for the election of the new party leadership. After that, we can have a proper convention for the primaries.

“Buni is a man who has too many axes to grind and instead of working for the interest of the party which asked him to do a six months job, he turned it into a permanent job. He had too many unknown agenda which he was slowly carrying out.

“So, it was clear to all that he was no longer operating on behalf of the party but for his selfish interests. His removal, to me, is good news and I believe we can now make progress as a party,” he said.

