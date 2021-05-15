Jigawa Hisbah confiscates 308 bottles of liquor | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Jigawa Hisbah confiscates 308 bottles of liquor
The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has disclosed that it confiscated 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.
Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, the Hisbah Commander, made this known via a statement in Dutse on Saturday.
Dahiru said that the items were confiscated during an enforcement tour carried out by its operatives at one of the hotels in the area at about 10 a.m. on Friday.
“Our operatives have raided a hotel in Gumel town on Gujungu road where we succeeded in confiscating 308 bottles of assorted beer.
READ ALSO: Hisbah sacks Commander who was caught in hotel with married woman
“But we were not able to catch anyone as those present took to their heels after they sighted our men.
“I’m using this medium to remind people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of Jigawa and Hisbah will continue to enforce that,’’ Dahiru said.
The commander added that the confiscated drinks were handed over to the police in the area for further action.
According to him, the consumption of beers still remains prohibited in all parts of the state.
Dahiru added that the command would continue to ensure that people stopped engaging in immoral acts and other vices that were capable of destroying society.
By Mayowa Oladeji
