One dies in Enugu fuel tanker accident | Ripples Nigeria

At least one person was killed in a fuel tanker accident at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists the fuel tanker lost control and fell into a ditch in the area.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, confirmed the incident.

Eneh said the SEMA team promptly responded to the distress call and applied safety measures in a bid to prevent loss of lives and property in the area.

She said the state government provided a crane and manpower for the removal of the vehicle, evacuation of the product and reopening of the road for vehicular and human movements.

The SEMA chief appealed to residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with the agency in addressing the situation.

