Six killed as herdsmen attack Taraba communities | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Six killed as herdsmen attack Taraba communities
Six people have reportedly been killed following an attack by suspected herdsmen in some communities in Bali and Donga local government areas of Taraba State.
The police in the state confirmed on Sunday that the attackers had invaded the communities on Saturday night and killed the villagers while burning down houses, churches and food produce.
It was gathered that three people were killed along the Yelwa-Jatau Road in an ambush while fleeing the attacks while three other people were killed in Borno-Kurku on the border between Bali and Donga.
The displaced villagers are said to be taking refuge in makeshift camps in Bali, headquarters of Bali LGA.
Read also: 14 Taraba residents put in prison over alleged quarrel with governor’s brother
The leader of the Tiv community in Bali, Zaki Gbaa, said over 4,000 people were currently taking refuge at the Tiv Traditional Council Hall, NKST-Universal Reformed Christian Church, the Legislative Hall, and other locations in the town.
“The population of the internally displaced persons is overwhelming and there is no more space to accommodate them.
“Many of them are being beaten by rain anytime rain falls because of the nature of the camps. I worry for the children and pregnant women that we have here. There is no food to even go round. The situation is so pathetic,” Gbaa said, while appealing to the government and public spirited individuals to come to the IDPs’ aid.
The state police spokesman, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria, however said that only three people were killed in the attack on villages around Gazabu and Utsua Daa.
“Yes, there have been attacks in the said communities but only three people were killed and not the six you mentioned.
The Commissioner of Police, CP. Ahmed Mohammed Azare, has ordered a deployment of combat ready police officers to the affected areas to restore peace and also comb the area to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.
“I can’t readily confirm that they are herdsmen as being speculated but I am sure by the time they are arrested, their true identity will be unveiled”, he stated.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...