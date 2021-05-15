Alleged killer of Akwa Ibom jobseeker confesses raping six other ladies | Ripples Nigeria

Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a 26-year-old Akwa Ibom jobseeker, has confessed that he lured and raped six ladies on the pretext of offering them employment.

Akpan disclosed this on Friday when he was paraded alongside his father by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, was lured and reportedly killed by Akpan who later buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound after the girl responded to a job offer on social media.

Akpan on Friday confessed that he had tricked the deceased to his village in Nnung Ikono Ufio, Uruan Local Government Area of the state, saying he had done the same thing to six other ladies but didn’t kill them.

The late Umoren had left her house on Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a job interview, which turned out to be fake, scheduled by Akpan before she was killed by the suspect.

Akpan, a 200 level student of Public Administration, in Obong University in the state, said he hit the victim with a stabiliser when she became violent and started beating him, adding that he wouldn’t mind if justice took its full course on him.

“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she could work as a secretary on a farm where hard drugs are kept. She said that she could. When she came I told her the farm was just a hoax.

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Iniubong Umoren — Akpan’s side of story & why Akpabio is demanding apology

“I told her that before we could even start, I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked a stabiliser to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger.

“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser to hit her. She fell and died thereafter. I have raped six girls under the guise of giving them jobs. I am not happy about what has happened.”

Meanwhile, his father, Frank Akpan, a retired civil servant, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police.

Commenting, Frank said, “I’m not happy about what my child has done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent him to school and tried to bring him up. Justice can be done if the system permits.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew, said he decided to parade the suspect to debunk the rumour that he had committed suicide while in police custody

He gave the assurance that the police would ensure that justice was not only done but seen to have been done, adding that the police would not cover up any crime in the state no matter who was involved.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions