Alleged killer of Akwa Ibom jobseeker confesses raping six other ladies | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Alleged killer of Akwa Ibom jobseeker confesses raping six other ladies
Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a 26-year-old Akwa Ibom jobseeker, has confessed that he lured and raped six ladies on the pretext of offering them employment.
Akpan disclosed this on Friday when he was paraded alongside his father by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, was lured and reportedly killed by Akpan who later buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound after the girl responded to a job offer on social media.
Akpan on Friday confessed that he had tricked the deceased to his village in Nnung Ikono Ufio, Uruan Local Government Area of the state, saying he had done the same thing to six other ladies but didn’t kill them.
The late Umoren had left her house on Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a job interview, which turned out to be fake, scheduled by Akpan before she was killed by the suspect.
Akpan, a 200 level student of Public Administration, in Obong University in the state, said he hit the victim with a stabiliser when she became violent and started beating him, adding that he wouldn’t mind if justice took its full course on him.
“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she could work as a secretary on a farm where hard drugs are kept. She said that she could. When she came I told her the farm was just a hoax.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Iniubong Umoren — Akpan’s side of story & why Akpabio is demanding apology
“I told her that before we could even start, I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked a stabiliser to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger.
“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser to hit her. She fell and died thereafter. I have raped six girls under the guise of giving them jobs. I am not happy about what has happened.”
Meanwhile, his father, Frank Akpan, a retired civil servant, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police.
Commenting, Frank said, “I’m not happy about what my child has done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent him to school and tried to bring him up. Justice can be done if the system permits.”
In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew, said he decided to parade the suspect to debunk the rumour that he had committed suicide while in police custody
He gave the assurance that the police would ensure that justice was not only done but seen to have been done, adding that the police would not cover up any crime in the state no matter who was involved.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...