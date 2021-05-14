 SocialMediaTrends: Iniubong Umoren — Akpan's side of story & why Akpabio is demanding apology | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Iniubong Umoren — Akpan’s side of story & why Akpabio is demanding apology

Published

39 mins ago

on

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio’s threats to sue a Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin for linking him with the killers of Akwa Ibom jobseeker, Iniobong Umoren, became a social media topic on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how 26-year-old graduate, Umoren met her unfortunate death in the hands of one Uduak Frank Akpan, who allegedly lured her with a faux job interview in AkwaIbom last month.

According to a statement released by the Police PRO, Odiko Macdon, the suspect allegedly raped the victim, killed her and deposited her remains in a shallow grave.

Hundeyin in his investigative report titled, “Murder in Uyo: Who Killed Hiny Umoren”, alleged that Uduak Frank Akpan, the prime suspect, infact did not work alone.

The journalist revealed that the suspect allegedly made telephone conversations with one Kufre Effiong, a worker in the Niger Delta Civil Service, after the supposed crime had been carried out.

The reporter further alleged that Akpan and Effiong met physically at a certain 58G Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo.

Hundeyin would later tweet: “It has just come to my attention that Davok Suites, the hotel at the centre of the 58 Unit G/S.9, Unit G, Ewet Housing Estate nexus involving Kufre Effiong and Frank Uduak Akpan is owned by none other than Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Godswill Akpabio.

“In other words, this place where Frank Uduak Akpan, fresh from murdering Ini Umoren came to meet Kufre Effiong, belongs to the wife of Kufre’s boss and Federal Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio. So which politician has Kufre been ‘running errands’ for?”

Akpabio and his wife, reacting through a letter filed by their law firm, Star Attorney, have denied ownership of the said Davok suite nor the housing estate mentioned in the publication.

The letter read in part:

“We hasten to make a point that assuming (though without conceding) that Kufre Effiong is a staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and/or one of its contractors, Senator Akpabio does not know, has never met and has never had any contact whatsoever with him. Neither Sen Godswill Akpabio nor his wife, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio had anything whatsoever to do with the horrific death of Iniobong Umoren.

“Secondly, neither Davok Suites (which is a corpate entity) nor the land housing it belongs to Mrs Ekaete Akpabio.

“Indeed, a proper search at the Corporate Affairs Commission would have disclosed to you that Mrs Ekaete Akpabio is neither one of the Directors nor Shareholders of Davok Suites.”

They have however demanded an immediate retraction of the publication and a public apology, adding that a lawsuit would be filed upon failure of the Journalist to act accordingly within two weeks.

Hundeyin on the other hand, has continued to enjoy massive support from Nigerians across social media, in his quest to seek justice for the slain job seeker.

Some, who are, however, skeptical about his ‘radical’ approach, were also quick to advise him.

See reactions below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Adefarasin’s ‘Plan B’ sermon & why Igbos won’t let go of Ikwerre people

Iniubong Umoren

It was an emotional Friday for Nigerians on social media Iniubong Umoren was laid to rest at Nung Ita Ikot Obion, Oruk Anam Local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The young graduate who was allegedly raped and killed after attending an inexistent job interview was buried amid tears by family members and friends.

Calls for justice to be served also grew louder as social media users paid tributes and mourned thus:

Uduak Frank

Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of Ms. Umoren, has revealed that he killed the deceased in self defense.

Akpan who was paraded by the police on Friday, narrated to journalists how he lured the victim to the location on that fateful day and killed her with a stabilizer for trying to harm him.

“When she got to the location I asked her if she can work as a Secretary on a farm where drugs are produced and she said yes,” he said

“However, I told her that there were no such existing jobs but that I would love to have sex with her and she accepted on the condition that I use a condom.

“She got furious when along the line I tried to remove the condom and reached for an object to hit me. She also bit me and in anger, I retaliated and hit her with a stabilizer and she started bleeding.

Akpan’s confession seemed to have gotten on the nerves of Nigerians who reacted to the development thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports2 hours ago

Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly

Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Sports11 hours ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Sports21 hours ago

Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Sports22 hours ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
rafael nadal rafael nadal
Sports22 hours ago

Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...

Latest Tech News

Tech7 hours ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech2 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech3 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech4 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...