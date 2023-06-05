Just in: Abuja court acquits former HoS Oronsaye of alleged N2bn fraud charge

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, discharged and acquitted a former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, of the N2 billion fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It will be recalled that the EFCC had in 2015 arraigned Oronsaye alongside the Managing Director of Frederick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe on allegations of corruption.

The EFCC accused them of using two companies – Frederick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and Xangee Technologies Limited – for dubious biometric enrolment in the N2 billion fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling on Monday, however, discharged and acquitted Oronsaye of the charges leveled against him by the anti-graft agency.

The judge held that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant a conviction, adding that no credible evidence was presented by the 21 witnesses called by the EFCC.

