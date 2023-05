JUST IN: Fuel subsidy is gone —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has made a major policy pronouncement in his first day in office, declaring that fuel subsidy is gone.

Tinubu, who said this in his inaugural speech at the Eagles Square on Monday, said the budget that is left for him, does not have provision for subsidy.

He further stated that subsidy on fuel products, especially petrol, cannot be sustained or paid for, adding that the money used for subsidy will now be channeled to better uses for the benefit of Nigerians.

More to come…

