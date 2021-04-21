JUST IN: Gunmen continue onslaught on South-East, reportedly attack another police station in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Adani, Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

The gunmen also shot dead two police officers on duty while several others sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

The attackers also burnt down the police station.

The latest invasion came just 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State and razed an unspecified number of vehicles on the premises.

Wednesday’s attack is the fifth on police facilities in the South-East this month.

