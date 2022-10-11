International
JUST IN: King Charles’s coronation holds May 2023
The coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom will take place on May 6, 2023.
The British Royal Family disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in London
The ceremony, according to the statement, will take place at Westminster Abbey.
Charles became the British’s monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
READ ALSO: King Charles III gives first address at UK parliament, promises to continue mother's 'dedicated service'
The statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty, The King will take place on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.
“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.
“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.
“Further details will be announced in due course.”
