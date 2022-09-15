Kano school gets undelivered sets of furniture, after Ripples Nigeria exposé

An investigative story published by Ripples Nigeria may just have saved some students in Kano State from the deplorable condition of learning in an uncomfortable environment devoid of adequate furniture.

Kuraye Primary School located in Garko local government area of Kano State was among the basic schools to benefit from the set of furniture in the award of contract information for SMEs from October 2020 to September 2021.

On 22nd of July this reporter visited Kuraye Primary School to investigate the 120 sets of furniture to be fabricated and delivered by Musa Biyu Garko Nig Ltd.

During the visit this reporter met 60 chairs which left the remaining 60 camped elsewhere.

Incident at Kuraye Primary School

The school, which has a student population of 309 pupils and 234 in attendance only received 60 sets of furniture as confirmed by the school headmaster, Auwal Hassan.

Malam Auwal Hassan explained that it was challenging accommodating 234 students with 60 sets of furniture even when they relied on some 23 previous chairs they had.

He explained that the 60 new sets are two seaters while the 23 old sets are three-seaters. “We merged six pupils on three-seaters and four pupils were squeezed on two-seaters,” he said.

Update on situation

After the Investigative story published by Ripples Nigeria, Kuraye primary school regained its remaining 60 sets of furniture which were stationed at the LGEA.

After a visit to confirm the returned furniture, this reporter confirmed that Kuraye Primary School has received the 120 sets of furniture as allocated in the document.

During an interview with Kuraye P.S headmaster, Mallam Auwal Hassan rejoiced that he felt happy to have seen the remaining chairs returned as students would now sit comfortably and learn in their classes.

In his words to this reporter “May Almighty bless and protect you, I am speechless and I also urged you to continue as no harm shall prosper on you”.

By Lukman Abdulmalik

