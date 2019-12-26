Kano seals witchcraft centre where ‘all sicknesses are healed’

The government of Kano State has sealed a ‘witchcraft centre’ in the state that claimed to heal all sicknesses.

The centre located at Makoli town in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, belongs to one Yahaya Ali (Ciroman Sarkin mayu).

The executive secretary, Private Health Institutions Management Agency, (PHIMA) Usman Aliyu, who spoke to newsmen, said Ali claimed to be a spiritual healer of all sicknesses.

Aliyu, who is a medical doctor said when the centre was raided that many patients, who required surgery or prompt medical attention were all found there.

He added that thorough investigation by the staff of the agency and that of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, the patients at the centre were referred to the right health facilities where they would receive better diagnoses and medication.

Aliyu advised people to stop going to such traditional healers to sick for cure from their ailments.

Meanwhile, the suspect was handed over to security officials, after he was apprehended during the raid, for further investigation and legal action.

